Lion that went off radar in safari zone returns to Vandalur zoo night shelter

CHENNAI: Sheryaar, a five-year-old male lion, that had gone off the radar three days ago inside the Vandalur Zoo’s Lion Safari safely returned to his night shelter on Monday evening. The animal, brought from the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, was released into the safari zone on October 3. However, it failed to return to the shelter that evening, prompting an extensive search by zoo authorities to ensure its safety.

According to officials, five special teams were deployed to track the lion, assisted by a technical team of veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers. The 50-acre safari area, covered with dense vegetation, was monitored using thermal and visual drone cameras, as well as over 10 camera traps. Feed and water were also placed at several spots to encourage the lion’s movement toward the shelter.

“Sheryaar returned to the night shelter on his own at 4.30 pm today (Monday),” zoo director confirmed in a press release, adding that the lion appeared healthy and showed no signs of stress. Authorities said such exploratory behaviour is typical among young male lions when introduced to a new habitat, as they tend to roam widely before settling into their routine territory.