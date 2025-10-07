Madras HC seeks reply on Minister Duraimurugan’s plea against transfer of DA case to Chennai

CHENNAI: Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court on Monday sought reply of the state government to a petition filed by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan praying for quashing a Government Order issued on August 1, 2019, by the previous AIADMK government to transfer a disproportionate assets (DA) case from a Vellore court to the special court for MP/MLA cases, Chennai.

The judge granted time till October 23 for the state government to file the reply; and accordingly, adjourned the hearing.

The DVAC had registered the case against Duraimurugan and his wife D Shanthakumari in 2011, when AIADMK was in power, for allegedly amassing Rs 1.4 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as PWD minister in the 2006-11 DMK government.

However, the CJM Court in Vellore discharged them in 2017 and the DVAC filed a revision petition in the high court. In the meantime, following the GO issued by the state government, the case was transferred to the Chennai court.