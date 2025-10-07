Manapparai Block Education Officer faces flak for making teachers transport books

TIRUCHY: The school education department has ordered an inquiry into allegations that teachers in Manapparai block were told pack and transport textbooks for the second term from a central warehouse.

The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation (TNESTF) has accused the Block Education Officer (BEO) of violating state norms. According to sources, on September 26, the last working day of the first term, headmasters of over 110 government, aided, and municipal schools were told to send one teacher each to the Manapparai Municipality Elementary School warehouse to collect textbooks and notebooks.

Teachers alleged they were told to bring sacks, pack the books, and transport them back to schools, some nearly 40 km away. Videos of teachers loading sacks into private vehicles went viral, triggering a sharp reaction from TNESTF which said the BEO ignored government procedures, which mandate textbooks be delivered directly to schools through officially arranged vehicles.