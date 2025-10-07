Manapparai Block Education Officer faces flak for making teachers transport books

TIRUCHY: The school education department has ordered an inquiry into allegations that teachers in Manapparai block were told pack and transport textbooks for the second term from a central warehouse.
The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation (TNESTF) has accused the Block Education Officer (BEO) of violating state norms. According to sources, on September 26, the last working day of the first term, headmasters of over 110 government, aided, and municipal schools were told to send one teacher each to the Manapparai Municipality Elementary School warehouse to collect textbooks and notebooks.
Teachers alleged they were told to bring sacks, pack the books, and transport them back to schools, some nearly 40 km away. Videos of teachers loading sacks into private vehicles went viral, triggering a sharp reaction from TNESTF which said the BEO ignored government procedures, which mandate textbooks be delivered directly to schools through officially arranged vehicles.
“The government allocates Rs 55,000 per term for each block to cover transport costs,”said Neelakandan, TNESTF treasurer. He added, “Instead, teachers were made to lift and carry books themselves. It’s not just a violation of norms it’s disrespectful to teachers.”
However, sources in the BEO office claimed that teachers were only asked to pack the books for dispatch, not to transport them. An official notice dated September 29, 2025, which TNIE accessed stated that headmasters should “send one teacher with sacks to verify student count, pack books, and arrange them for delivery.”
The federation raised the issue with District Elementary Education Officer(DEEO) Ravichandran. V. Sagayaraj, a federation member from Manapparai, said, “Books should be delivered to designated school points. No rule says teachers must pack with sacks and collect them from warehouses.
After the backlash through vehicles they delivered books to around 10 schools.” DEEO Ravichandran told TNIE that inquiry is underway and action will be taken based on the report. During the grievance redressal meeting, TNESTF members demanded action against the BEO.