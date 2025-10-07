Pedestrian safety goes for a toss on busy stretch near Salem bus stand

SALEM: Chaotic traffic during rush hour has made a stretch of the Omalur Main Road in Salem city unsafe for pedestrians.

Horns blare, buses edge past two-wheelers, and pedestrians wait endlessly for a safe gap to cross. What should have been a smooth gateway to Salem's transport hub — the Dr M G R Central Bus Stand — has instead become one of the city's most confusing and unsafe roads.

This stretch adjacent to the Advaitha Ashram road is one of the main approach routes to the new bus stand. The bus stand, one of the largest in Tamil Nadu, was meant to ease congestion inside the city by shifting major bus operations here. Without a pedestrian crossing, proper footpath, or a traffic signal to regulate the flow of vehicles, the approach road itself has turned into a bottleneck.

The traffic signal at the next junction has little impact on this busy stretch. Every few minutes, long queues of buses and private vehicles pile up, while people on foot risk crossing through the gaps.

The problem gets worse near the flyover, which is a part of Dr J Jayalalithaa Two-Tier Flyover, which begins just a few metres from the bus stand. Some vehicles take the flyover, while others continue straight toward the terminus, and both streams collide at the same junction. On the other lane, a bus stop has also been placed right there, creating a choke point where buses stop, turn, and re-enter the flow of traffic.