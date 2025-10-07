Principals' assn wants Bharathiar University to expedite qualification approval process for teachers 

COIMBATORE: The Association of Principals of Colleges of Bharathiar University has requested the university to expedite the completion of the Qualification Approval (QA) process for teaching faculties and principals of affiliated arts and science colleges.

A functionary of the association, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that he had applied for the post of principal at a college in June, and the college administration had forwarded his proforma to the university for the QA process. However, there was no further communication regarding the QA process even after four months, he said.



If there had been any questions as per the criteria, then the university should have updated the applicants about their proforma status, he said, and expressed concern over the delay as he has been unable to join the principal post at a private college on the outskirts of the city, without the university clearance.



"Like me, many candidates are waiting for QA, and because of this, principals (in-charge) are managing administration in some colleges, and this practice affects the administration," he pointed out.



A member of the association told TNIE that apart from principals, the university has also been delaying QA approvals for teaching faculty in private colleges, and around 100 faculty members could be awaiting their QA. This delay prevents teaching faculty from joining the colleges, which in turn affects the students' classes, he said, and further requested the university to expedite the QA process for teaching faculty and principals without delay.

When contacted, University Registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that he would soon hold a meeting with the officials concerned and take steps to issue the concerned approvals.