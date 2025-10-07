‘Quick SIT for Karur stampede, but government sitting on kidney case’: Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the DMK government for what he alleged as its “shocking inaction” in the illegal sale of kidneys that came to light in Tiruchy and Erode districts.

In a post on X, EPS said illegal kidney transplants were carried out at a private medical college hospital in Mannachanallur in Tiruchy district and at another private hospital in Erode district. The victims were reportedly poor power loom workers from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, who were lured and exploited by organ brokers.

He said though more than a month has passed after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer Prem Anand Sinha, the DMK government has not initiated the investigation.

Drawing a parallel with the illegal kidney sale case and Karur stampede case, he alleged, “When it comes to protecting their own, this government hides behind silence and delay. But when there is an opportunity to deflect blame, they rush overnight to announce investigations.”

He pointed out that the government constituted a commission of inquiry within hours after the Karur stampede tragedy, but showed no urgency in the kidney racket case.

Accusing the Stalin-led government of practising “blatant double standards,” the AIADMK leader said, “This is the hallmark of the Stalin model - one law for the ruling party and another for the people.”

He demanded the government immediately form the SIT as directed by the high court, arrest those responsible, including hospital owners and brokers, and deliver justice to the victims.