Road cut for underground drainage work chokes traffic; vehicles line up on Cauvery bridge in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work taken up by the Tiruchy city corporation along the Cauvery Bridge-Anna statue stretch has brought traffic to a crawl in the heart of the city, causing severe inconvenience to office-goers, students, and traders for over a month.

The road, which forms part of a state highway, is located in one of the busiest parts of Tiruchy and is used daily by thousands of commuters. With a big stretch of road dug up near the Anna Statue junction, the available carriageway has been reduced, leading to frequent bottlenecks.

The congestion worsens during peak hours between 8 am and 11 am, and 4 pm and 7 pm, when hundreds of vehicles are forced to move bumper-to-bumper. Many commuters say they spend over 30 minutes just to cross the stretch.

“I usually reach my office at the Collectorate in 17 minutes, but now I take at least 35 minutes just to cross this road. It’s exhausting and time-consuming. Unless the roadwork is completed soon, these daily snarls will continue to trouble us,” said M Suresh of Mambalasalai Encroachments worsen woes near Nelpettai market A similar situation persists at Nelpettai Street near the fruit market, where hundreds of vendors and trucks occupy a major portion of the road.