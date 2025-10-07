Shortage of sacks, space hits paddy procurement in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: With the Kuruvai harvest in full swing across Thanjavur district, farmers are struggling to get their paddy procured as the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) faces a shortage of gunny bags and storage space.

Fearing losses from the intermittent rains, they have urged the government to expedite the procurement process. This year, Kuruvai cultivation has expanded to 79,000 hectares, a sharp rise from last year’s 61,800 hectares.

So far, harvesting has been completed in over 49,000 hectares, with the average yield touching 5,700 kg per hectare, up from last year’s 4,850 kg. The higher yield has led to heavy arrivals at Direct Paddy Procurement Centres (DPCs) across the district. However, farmers complain that the pace of procurement has not kept up.

“We are forced to keep our harvested paddy on the roadside as the DPCs are full. If it rains, we will lose everything,” said G Srinivasan of Ganapathy Agraharam village. R Sukumaran from Orthanadu urged the supply of sufficient gunny bags to resume stalled procurement.