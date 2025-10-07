Solar power to light up government offices in Tamil Nadu, reduce electricity bill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has invited bids to set up 40MW of grid-connected rooftop solar power projects on government buildings across the state. The project aims to help state government departments lower their electricity bills, as many of them already have bill payments pending for several months, which the electricity board is struggling to collect.
“This is the first time we are taking up such a large-scale solar project for government office buildings across Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) — now functioning under TNGECL — had installed solar panels in 250 schools with a total capacity of 1.5MW. Though some government offices already have solar systems, we do not have proper data on them,” a senior TNGECL official told TNIE.
Though TNGECL had planned for 200MW, tenders have been floated for 40MW in the first phase, with the rest to follow soon, the official added.
The projects will be implemented under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model through tariff-based competitive bidding. Under the RESCO model, developers will set up and maintain the rooftop systems with no capital costs to the government and sell the electricity generated from it as per the fixed tariff. The rooftop systems will work under a net feed-in mechanism, allowing surplus power to be supplied back to the grid.
“In the initial phase, rooftop solar projects will come up in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. The process of identifying suitable buildings is underway. The chennai corporation has shortlisted nearly 105 locations. TNGECL has inspected a few sites, and similar work is happening in the other three districts,” the official said.
Officials have been asked to prioritise government buildings with electricity consumption above 5kW or those with bulk usage. “A detailed list will be shared once the bidding process is completed and successful bidders are finalised,” he added.
The rooftop area required for each project will range from 2,000 to 10,000 sq ft per building, another official said, adding that under the central government’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, all ministries, departments, autonomous bodies, and subordinate offices must be equipped with rooftop solar systems by December 31, 2025.
According to the tender notification accessed by TNIE, the pre-bid meeting will be held on October 8. Online bid submission will be open from October 15 to 27, and bids will be opened on October 28.
Bidders must submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 50 lakh, while the selected bidder must provide a performance bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore per megawatt within 15 days of signing the agreement.
At a glance
TNGECL has estimated around Rs 6 crore for installing 1MW of rooftop solar capacity. However, officials said the final cost may vary depending on market conditions
At present, the state-owned power utility is struggling to recover electricity dues from local bodies and other government offices, with pending payments of nearly Rs 2,000 crore
Once solar panels are installed, these offices can generate their own power, cutting their monthly electricity bills by 40 per cent to 50 per cent. This, in turn, will help ease the financial burden on the utility