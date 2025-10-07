Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces 20% bonus for C, D category state PSU staff

CHENNAI: CM M K Stalin on Monday announced a 20 per cent bonus and ex gratia payment for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category employees working in various state-run public sector undertakings for the financial year 2024-25.

A release by the government said the permanent workers eligible for the bonus in these PSUs will receive a minimum of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800.

The employees of profit-making PSUs will receive up to 8.33 per cent bonus and 11.67 per cent ex gratia, totalling 20 per cent. Similarly, eligible employees of key state undertakings such as TNPDCL, TNSTC, civil supplies corporation, and cooperative milk producers’ federation (Aavin) will also receive a 20 per cent bonus and ex gratia combination.