Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls on Ramadoss, Vaiko at Apollo Hospitals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman visited PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, who has been hospitalised to enquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.

The chief minister also paid a visit to MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is also recuperating from sudden illness at the same hospital.

Ramadoss (86) was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Greenways Road, on Sunday night after he felt unwell.

Following initial tests, doctors conducted a thorough cardiac evaluation and, on their recommendation, he underwent an angiogram.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss visited his father at the hospital. Speaking to reporters later, Anbumani said, “There is nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr B G Anil, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospital said, Ramadoss is undergoing a medical examination under senior interventional cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu.

He is expected to be discharged in a couple of days’ time, the release added.