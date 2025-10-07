Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens mahout village in Kozhikamuthi

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu’s second mahout village was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement near Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve through video conference from Chennai on Monday. A total of 47 concrete houses have been constructed for mahouts and kavadis at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore. The first mahout village was opened by the CM at the Theppakadu elephant camp on May 13 this year.

The CM lauded the dedicated efforts of mahout and kavadis in protecting and maintaining the health of elephants round the clock. The Kozhikamuthi elephant camp is the oldest in Tamil Nadu. Tribal people have been living in Kozhikamuthi for generations.

Currently they are taking care of 24 elephants. The CM also issued appointment orders to six kavadis. Meanwhile, entry to tourists visiting the elephant camp on safari vehicles is set to resume as the upgradation works are over. A viewing gallery and footpath for visitors have also been set up.

The mahout quarters and upgraded elephant camp have been provided with a first-of-its-kind battery energy storage system-based microgrid solar system. It will ensure uninterrupted green energy to the elephant camp and 47 newly built quarters.

Even amidst rains and clouds, the system can provide power for two continuous days. The government has changed the norms for recruiting kavadies to give tribals traditionally engaged in elephant conservation at government-owned elephant camps more preference.