Tamil Nadu to operate over 14,000 buses to clear Deepavali rush

CHENNAI: To facilitate the smooth transportation of commuters ahead of Deepavali, which is scheduled to be celebrated on October 20, a total of 14,286 government buses will be operated from Chennai to various parts of the state between October 16 and 19, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday.

Speaking after a coordination meeting at the secretariat, Sivasankar said that buses will be operated only from the KCBT in Kilambakkam, the CMBT in Koyambedu, and the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT) in Madhavaram.

“In addition to the regular 2,092 services, 5,710 special buses will be operated from Chennai, taking the total to 14,286 services between October 16 and 19. About 6,100 buses will be operated outside Chennai, connecting various parts of the state,” the minister said.

Besides, 4,253 special buses will be operated along with regular services from October 21 to 23. The minister noted that 2.03 lakh commuters have already reserved seats on government buses for travel between October 16 and November 23.

“Buses heading to Puducherry (via Tambaram-Tiruchy NH), Cuddalore, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Madurai, and other key destinations will operate from KCBT.

Services to Andhra Pradesh and Ponneri will run from MMBT, while those to Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Bengaluru will be operated from CMBT,” he said. A total of 12 reservation counters have been set up at KCBT and CMBT.