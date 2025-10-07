Three-day global aerospace, defence meet begins today at Chennai Trade Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will open AeroDefCon 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday. The three-day event marks the first Chennai edition of the global Aerospace & Defence Meeting (ADM) series and is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT) and France’s BCI Aerospace, with backing from Ministry of Defence.

AeroDefCon 2025 is designed to accelerate self-reliance and indigenisation, integrate Indian suppliers into global supply chains and foster public-private partnerships. More than 300 companies and 1,000 delegates have signed up for over 8,000 pre-scheduled business-to-business meetings. At least 16 countries are sending trade missions.

The exhibitor list spans major global original equipment manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, Israel Aerospace Industries, alongside Indian players, including Tata Group, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and DRDO.

Don’t promote Israel firms, Cong tells govt

Chennai: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and MMK chief MH Jawahirullah have opposed the participation of Israeli firms, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Selvaperunthagai urged the state government not to promote any firm linked to Israel. Jawahirullah noted that Israel’s attacks on children and women have shocked global conscience and called on TN to distance itself from Israeli firms.