Three held for using BJP leader Annamalai's name to extort Rs 10 lakh

COIMBATORE: Annur police arrested three men on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. They had invoked former BJP state president K Annamalai’s name to demand Rs 10 lakh from a family.

The case stems from an accident in 2023 when 26-year-old Thirumoorthy of Kumarapalayam, Annur, was killed in a road mishap. His family later received Rs 50 lakh in insurance.

However, his younger brother released a video alleging that the three initially took Rs 10 lakh from the family by invoking K Annamalai’s name. The video also claimed the men demanded another Rs 10 lakh ahead of polls, threatening to kill the family if they refused.

After which, the victim’s father filed a police complaint, prompting the arrests. The accused Gokul Kannan, Saminathan and Rasukutti, allegedly a BJP cadre, were taken into custody on Monday.