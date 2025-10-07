Two months after introduction of physical education textbooks, government students await copies

CHENNAI: Two months after the school education department introduced physical education textbooks for Classes 6 to 12, students in government schools across the state are yet to receive the physical copies. Physical education teachers have urged the department to expedite printing and distribution of books at the earliest so that students can benefit from them this academic year.

According to sources, these textbooks have been introduced in government schools after nearly three decades, fulfilling a long-pending demand. “Until now, physical education exams for Classes 6 to 9 were conducted without any textbooks.

We were glad when the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) began drafting them. Though the PDF versions are available, students will truly benefit only when printed copies reach them soon,” said R Jayadevan, state president of the Graduate Physical Education Teachers’ Association.

The new physical education curriculum focuses on the holistic development of students, covering topics such as human anatomy, importance of exercise, fundamentals of sports and athletics, traditional games, yoga, breathing techniques, first aid for common injuries, and career opportunities in sports. It also includes modules on inclusive physical education for children with special needs.