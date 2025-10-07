Villagers’ suicide bid at Tenkasi collectorate to oppose solar plant thwarted

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A group of people from Kallathikulam near Alangulam opposing the installation of solar panels tried to die by suicide in front of the Tenkasi collectorate on Monday. Police prevented them.

According to sources, a private firm is installing solar panels at Kallathikulam village in Maranthai panchayat in Tenkasi district. Around 300 families are living in the village.

Alleging that solar panels would affect wild animals and human beings, a group of people from the village arrived at the Tenkasi collectorate to give a petition during the grievances redressal meeting.

Suddenly they sat on the road at the entrance. Police held talks and allowed them to submit the petition. Eight persons waiting outside tried to die by suicide. But the police thwarted the bid. Over 100 people, including 55 women, were detained for staging the protest.

Meanwhile, people from Pookuzhi village in Thidiyoor panchayat submitted a petition at the Tirunelveli collectorate demanding uninterrupted drinking water supply.

