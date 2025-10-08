CCMC councillors concerned over irregular monthly meetings

COIMBATORE: While several municipal corporations across the state are actively holding council meetings, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) appears to be taking a lackadaisical approach. It has not convened its monthly council meeting for the second consecutive month, drawing criticism from councillors across party lines.

The mayor failed to conduct the council meeting in September, and with October's session yet to be scheduled, both the ruling alliance and opposition councillors have expressed their frustration. They argue that the delay is stalling key development works across the city's 100 wards.

Under the current system, all major development projects within the five zones of the city require the CCMC council's approval before being implemented. As a result, several works, even those where contractors have already been appointed, are in limbo due to the lack of council clearance.

AIADMK floor leader and opposition councillor Prabhakaran said, "Neither the monthly council meetings nor the weekly public grievance redressal meetings are held regularly, as the mayor is too busy to chair them. Consequently, numerous development works are pending, and people cannot register their complaints as grievance meetings are suspended," he said. "This government doesn't care about the public. All they do is photoshoots, and the Coimbatore MP is the new entrant in their shoots," he added.

Prabhakaran also alleged that the mayor has been granting pre-approvals for several projects, bypassing council discussions, and claimed that certain contractors are being made to "meet & greet" the mayor for their approvals.