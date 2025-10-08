Chennai college student killed by lightning

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was killed after being struck by lightning while on the terrace of a house in Padikuppam near Thirumangalam on Monday evening, police said. The victim, a resident of Mogappair, was visiting a friend when the incident occurred.

According to police, the deceased, Mukundhan, a third-year student at a college in Maduravoyal, was on the terrace with a group of friends around 5.30 pm Mukundhan and one of his friends were sitting atop a water tank on the fourth floor when lightning struck.

A police source said, “Mukundhan had his phone beside him but was not using it at the time. It is unclear whether the lightning hit the tank or his mobile first, which was found completely charred nearby. Mukundhan sustained severe injuries. His friend, fortunately, escaped unhurt.”

His friend alerted Mukundhan’s parents, who in turn informed the police. Mukundhan was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.