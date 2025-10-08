Coimbatore underground cable network remains incomplete, officials cite fund issues

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore, one of the developed cities in the state, is currently facing challenges in implementing an underground electricity cable network.

The project, which began in 2010 during the World Classical Tamil Conference, has only managed to cover approximately 582 kilometres within the Coimbatore Metro power distribution circle, leaving around 5,700 kilometres of overhead lines still in place.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) have said that they are awaiting a special fund from the government to continue the work.

The initiative to replace conventional overhead lines with underground cables started on Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, and Kamarajar Road, which connects Hope College on Avinashi Road to Singanallur on Tiruchi Road.

After the conference, there was an expectation that the project would expand throughout the city's Metro circle. However, the progress has been limited to a few selected areas.

When asked, a senior TNPDCL official said that the department has successfully laid underground cables for about 582 kilometres-comprising 327 kilometres of low-tension (LT) lines and 255 kilometres of high-tension (HT) lines within the Coimbatore Metro power distribution circle. However, about 5,700 kilometres of overhead lines in the circle remain to be converted, including 1,200 kilometres of HT lines and 4,500 kilometres of LT lines.