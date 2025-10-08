DPR to be prepared for new park at Amaravathi Dam 

TIRUPPUR: The task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to establish a park on about 15 acres in front of the Amaravathi Dam in Tiruppur district has been accelerated. A private consultancy has been engaged to prepare the DPR, at a cost of Rs 33 lakh.

Amaravathi Dam, located in Udumalaipet, is a key tourist spot in the district. The Amaravathi Crocodile Farm is also located near the dam. However, a park, established a few decades ago in front of the dam, is now in a dilapidated condition.

Tourism Minister R Rajendran, who recently visited Tiruppur district, said steps will be taken to establish a park in front of the dam soon.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur tourism officer T Aravindkumar, said, "The government plans to establish parks in front of six dams, including Amaravathi, Aliyar and Vaigai.

A private consultancy is carrying out the DPR work for this. Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the purpose, of which Rs 33 lakh has been allocated to prepare a DPR for Amaravathi Dam park.

The consultancy recently completed its first phase of visit to the dam and it may take few months to complete the DPR preparation works."

"A park in front of the dam, which was established by the Public Works Department about 60 years ago, has been without maintenance for the past two decades. The new park will have all the facilities for tourists, including a children's park and a mini waterfall," he added.

"The Water Resources Department has requested an approach road to the park. We are going to set that up as well," the officer added.