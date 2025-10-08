Grassland restoration under way to boost Nilgiri tahr population 

COIMBATORE: As part of Project Nilgiri Tahr Conservation initiative, the implementation of habitat management activities such as removal of invasive species and restoration of grassland was carried out. 35 hectares of invasive species were removed and planting of native grass species such as Arundenella purpuria, Chrysopogon zeylanicus, Tripogon wightii is under way at Upper Bhavani.
Project Nilgiri Tahr has provided Rs 23 lakh to the Nilgiris forest division to remove common gorse (Ulex europaeus). The restoration activities will continue for three years for maintenance and planting of native grass species. The restoration will help reestablish the population of Nilgiri tahr, and will also increase the availability of grass for foraging.
Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of Nilgiri Tahr Day event at the Government Arts College, assistant director of Project Nilgiri Tahr, K Ganesh Ram, said work on removing similar invasive species across 15 hectares will commence soon at Akkamalai Grass Hills near Valparai. Both Upper Bhavani in Nilgiris district and Akkamalai Grass Hills of Coimbatore district are notable habitats for the animal.
Based on the state government order, construction of Nilgiri tahr conservation centre will commence soon within Semmozhi Poonga in Gandhipuram, he said.
"Creating awareness among people and students about Nilgiri tahr is one of the aspects of the five-year conservation plan of our state animal. Visitors at the conservation centre will understand how grasslands benefit humans, serving as a water sources throughout the year. The state government made Nilgiri tahr the state animal due to their contribution to biodiversity," said Ganesh Ram.
Project Nilgiri Tahr scientist Dr M Ashokkumar said the state government has signed an MOU with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). During a study, it was found that various types of tapeworms are the reason for the lumps in Nilgiri tahr's body, which live at altitudes of 270 metres to 2,700 metres.
The documentation of viral and bacterial diseases that affect the Nilgiri tahr is in progress. The state government has also signed an MOU with PSR Krishnammal College for Women for molecular identification of grasses consumed by Nilgiri tahr.
"As per International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) criteria, a species is categorised as endangered when the animal population is less than 2,500 adults. There has been a 50% reduction in the population of Nilgiri tahrs in 10 years and has less than 5,000 sq km habitat. During the recent survey, there were only 2,655.”
“Nilgiri tahr is found in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is marginally higher than IUCN criteria but the local distributional habitat are not more than 100 sqkm. Hence, the overall objective is to increase the population and restore the grasslands", he said.