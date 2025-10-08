Grassland restoration under way to boost Nilgiri tahr population 

COIMBATORE: As part of Project Nilgiri Tahr Conservation initiative, the implementation of habitat management activities such as removal of invasive species and restoration of grassland was carried out. 35 hectares of invasive species were removed and planting of native grass species such as Arundenella purpuria, Chrysopogon zeylanicus, Tripogon wightii is under way at Upper Bhavani.

Project Nilgiri Tahr has provided Rs 23 lakh to the Nilgiris forest division to remove common gorse (Ulex europaeus). The restoration activities will continue for three years for maintenance and planting of native grass species. The restoration will help reestablish the population of Nilgiri tahr, and will also increase the availability of grass for foraging.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of Nilgiri Tahr Day event at the Government Arts College, assistant director of Project Nilgiri Tahr, K Ganesh Ram, said work on removing similar invasive species across 15 hectares will commence soon at Akkamalai Grass Hills near Valparai. Both Upper Bhavani in Nilgiris district and Akkamalai Grass Hills of Coimbatore district are notable habitats for the animal.

Based on the state government order, construction of Nilgiri tahr conservation centre will commence soon within Semmozhi Poonga in Gandhipuram, he said.

"Creating awareness among people and students about Nilgiri tahr is one of the aspects of the five-year conservation plan of our state animal. Visitors at the conservation centre will understand how grasslands benefit humans, serving as a water sources throughout the year. The state government made Nilgiri tahr the state animal due to their contribution to biodiversity," said Ganesh Ram.