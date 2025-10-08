India should put pressure on Israel to stop 'genocide' in Gaza: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: India should put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

"BJP-led central government should make an attempt to put pressure on Israel and the countries that stand by it so that the genocide can be stopped," said Stalin.

He was addressing an all-party protest gathering in Chennai organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza.

"The indiscriminate attacks carried out by Israel on Gaza are shaking the hearts of all of us," said the chief minister.

He said the protest by CPI (M) is an attempt to unite people with humanitarian values, so that powers that be are urged to put an end to the attacks that blatantly violate international human rights laws and the principles of the United Nations.