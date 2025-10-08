Kancheepuram judge moved to Lok Adalat following misuse of power allegations

CHENNAI: The principal sessions and district judge of Kancheepuram Pa U Chemmal, who was caught in a controversy for ordering the remand of a DSP for allegedly failing to take action in an FIR registered under the SC/ST Act, was transferred to a low key post — chairman of permanent Lok Adalat in Ariyalur. The transfer order was issued by the Madras High Court’s registrar general S Alli on Tuesday.

The high court had quashed the remand order and directed the court’s vigilance registrar to hold an inquiry and file a report. After perusing the report, the court rapped him for misusing his powers with a personal motive.

Chemmal had suo motu issued the remand order against the DSP alleging he had not taken appropriate action in the SC/ST Act case which was registered at the instance of the judge. The accused in the case is the father-in-law of a police constable, Lokeswaran Ravi, who had served as the personal security officer to the judge but had moved away due to differences with him.

Due to alleged grudge against Lokeswaran Ravi, the judge had pressured the police to register the FIR on the closed CSR. Chemmal had also issued an order externment against the constable so that he could not enter into the district for a certain period. Apart from Chemmal, a few other district judges have also been transferred.