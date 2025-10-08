Madurai corporation submits Rs 140 crore proposal to prevent sewage flow into Vaigai river

MADURAI: In a renewed effort to tackle pollution and unchecked sewage discharge, the Madurai corporation has submitted a Rs 140 crore proposal to the state government to upgrade the city's drainage network and stop untreated sewage from flowing into the Vaigai River.

The proposal comes amid mounting public concern over the deteriorating condition of the river despite earlier mitigation measures.

Officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Tata Consultancy Services, outlines long-term solutions to control sewage inflow and enhance waste management along the riverbanks. In the meantime, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drafted a separate plan to plug sewage entry points into the Panthalkudi canal in Goripalayam, identified as a major source of contamination.

The Vaigai flows for nearly 12 km within Madurai city limits, with stretches choked by invasive plants, garbage dumping, and untreated sewage. While many inlets contribute to the pollution, the Panthalkudi canal carries the largest volume of waste.