Madurai corporation submits Rs 140 crore proposal to prevent sewage flow into Vaigai river

MADURAI: In a renewed effort to tackle pollution and unchecked sewage discharge, the Madurai corporation has submitted a Rs 140 crore proposal to the state government to upgrade the city's drainage network and stop untreated sewage from flowing into the Vaigai River.
The proposal comes amid mounting public concern over the deteriorating condition of the river despite earlier mitigation measures.
Officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Tata Consultancy Services, outlines long-term solutions to control sewage inflow and enhance waste management along the riverbanks. In the meantime, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drafted a separate plan to plug sewage entry points into the Panthalkudi canal in Goripalayam, identified as a major source of contamination.
The Vaigai flows for nearly 12 km within Madurai city limits, with stretches choked by invasive plants, garbage dumping, and untreated sewage. While many inlets contribute to the pollution, the Panthalkudi canal carries the largest volume of waste.
Officials noted that despite the presence of a sewage treatment plant, untreated effluents continue to reach the waterway.
Residents and activists, however, say the ground situation remains grim. Untreated sewage continues to flow into the river through around 36 inlets. "The sewage and garbage situation in the Vaigai River is alarming. The corporation must act immediately to clean the river and ensure proper waste disposal," said M Raja, of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam.
Echoing similar views, R Rajesh Kannan, a resident, urged authorities to expedite the Vaigai riverfront development project, saying, "Madurai residents deserve clean and healthy riverbanks. Timely action is essential to safeguard both the river and the communities along it."
Corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said the riverfront development project is awaiting government funding approval. "Works will commence soon. Meanwhile, regular monitoring and clean-up drives are underway to curb illegal dumping and protect the water body," she said.