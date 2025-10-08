'MBBS student' and parents held for trying to get admission through fake NEET marksheet in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Three persons, including a 19-year-old student and her parents, were arrested for attempting to get MBBS admission by submitting a fake NEET marksheet and counselling order in Dindigul on Tuesday evening.

District Crime Branch (DCB), Dindigul arrested Karunya Sridharshini (19), her father Chockanathan (55) and mother Murugeshwari (50) based on the complaint from the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

It is reported that Karunya Sridharshini (19) completed higher secondary in the 2024-25 academic year. She decided to secure an MBBS seat and wrote the NEET Exam. But she secured 228 marks as cut off, which was not enough to get a seat during MBBS counselling.

Upset over the issue, she created a fake NEET marksheet and printed her score as 456 marks. Besides, she also created a counselling order for admission in Dindigul Medical College Hospital in September.