'MBBS student' and parents held for trying to get admission through fake NEET marksheet in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Three persons, including a 19-year-old student and her parents, were arrested for attempting to get MBBS admission by submitting a fake NEET marksheet and counselling order in Dindigul on Tuesday evening.
District Crime Branch (DCB), Dindigul arrested Karunya Sridharshini (19), her father Chockanathan (55) and mother Murugeshwari (50) based on the complaint from the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital.
It is reported that Karunya Sridharshini (19) completed higher secondary in the 2024-25 academic year. She decided to secure an MBBS seat and wrote the NEET Exam. But she secured 228 marks as cut off, which was not enough to get a seat during MBBS counselling.
Upset over the issue, she created a fake NEET marksheet and printed her score as 456 marks. Besides, she also created a counselling order for admission in Dindigul Medical College Hospital in September.
On September 20th, the girl and her parents submitted these certificates to Dindigul Medical College Hospital. However, the authorities didn't find the girl's name in their selection list and mailed the documents to the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Chennai for verification of the certificates. But the officials found the marksheet and counselling order submitted by Karunya Sridharshini to be fake.
Shocked by the reply, the Medical Superintendent of Dindigul Medical College Hospital lodged a complaint with the District Police Superintendent of Dindigul on October 3. A case was registered in the District Crime Branch on October 6, and police arrested them on Tuesday.
The police investigation was on to check who helped her to create the fake NEET certificates or did she make it on her own.
All three were remanded to custody on Tuesday evening.