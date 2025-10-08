Nation should condemn attack on CJI: VCK leader Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK leader and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday called upon the people of the country, particularly the legal fraternity, to condemn the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in strong terms and urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to debar the attacker, advocate Rajesh Kishore, and arrest him.

Addressing a demonstration held in front of the Madras High Court, organised by the lawyers wing of the VCK, to condemn the attempt to attack the CJI, he said that the CJI would have worked hard with dedication throughout his career to reach the position in the Supreme Court.

Insulting him is a disgrace to the entire judiciary. The condemnation from people associated with the judiciary could have been stronger had they realised the gravity of the issue, he stated.

He said the attempt to insult the CJI does not appear to be an instantaneous act but a premeditated one because “Sanatana forces” are justifying the act of advocate Kishore.

Noting that the CJI comes fourth in the protocol after the president, vice-president and the prime minister, the VCK leader said the legal fraternity shall condemn the act. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of TN and Puducherry condemned the attempted attack on the CJI.