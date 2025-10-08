Rehab centre at GKMCH supports 120 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition

KRISHNAGIRI: After a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital supported nutrition gain for 120 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children in Krishnagiri district for the past six months, GKMCH Resident Medical Officer (in - charge) Dr K Sathyabama said more awareness will be provided for anganwadi staff and Primary Health Centres to share the details of children with SAM to health department.

"The state government has already established eight NRCs in the state, in addition to that four more centres that were inaugurated this April in Krishnagiri, Karur, Erode and Chennai. This centre will support weight gain for children with SAM below the age of five under the National Health Mission and will get round-the-clock care, counselling on appropriate feeding, social assessment of the family to identify and address the contributing factors, emotional care and post discharge follow-up," Krishnagiri NRC head Dr S Madhu told TNIE.

He added, "Acute medical conditions will also be managed by the paediatric ward and the child will be admitted for atleast seven to 10 days and once the child attains 20% of necessary weight gain from the admission according to their age and weight, they will be discharged. The village health nurse or the urban health nurse will do a follow up on the child and ensure at least five visits to NRC. Follow-ups will be conducted every month and will continue for four months after discharge."