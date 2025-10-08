TN targets Rs 75K crore defence corridor investments: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state has set a target of attracting Rs 75,000 crore in investments through the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor by 2032, as part of its plan to build a globally-competitive aerospace and defence manufacturing base.

Speaking at the inauguration of AeroDefCon 2025 — a three-day international aerospace and defence conference at the Chennai Trade Centre — Stalin said that so far, the state has attracted Rs 23,000 crore in investments under the Defence Corridor, with projects worth Rs 5,000 crore already under implementation.

In September, the state government signed MoUs with the Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to set up new shipbuilding facilities involving investments of about Rs 15,000 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 10,000 direct and 50,000 indirect jobs.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said the government plans to make AeroDefCon a biennial event, with the next edition scheduled for 2027. He added that the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) will establish new testing, calibration and integration facilities and develop industrial parks to attract anchor investments.

B K Das, distinguished scientist and director general of electronics and communication systems (ECS) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said TN offered “tremendous opportunities” for collaboration in defence manufacturing.