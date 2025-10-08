TN to appoint 2,708 assistant professors in government colleges

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Tuesday announced that 2,708 assistant professors will be recruited through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for government arts and science colleges across the state.

The move aims to bridge the long-standing faculty gap in many degree colleges, especially in rural areas. Over the years, a significant number of sanctioned posts in government colleges have remained vacant.

As per reports, more than 3,000 assistant professor positions remain unfilled across the state despite earlier recruitment plans. In 2024, the TRB had notified recruitment for 4,000 assistant professor posts, but the process was stalled due to technical issues and litigations.

The minister emphasised that filling 2,708 posts is the first phase of a broader effort to strengthen higher education. Officials expect the process will improve student-faculty ratios in colleges. Reacting to the announcement, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to ensure timely completion and transparency in the recruitment.