TN's longest flyover to be named after GD Naidu; CM to inaugurate

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that the state's longest flyover, the Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor in Coimbatore, will be named after the legendary inventor and industrialist GD Naidu, fondly known as the 'Edison of India'.
The announcement has been widely welcomed by local industrialists, entrepreneurs, activists, and city residents. Stalin is set to inaugurate the flyover on Thursday (October 9).
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin recalled the project's timeline, stating that when his government assumed office, only 5% of the work had been completed. "Our Dravidian model government took charge of the 10.10 km-long flyover and swiftly completed the remaining 95% of the construction at a cost of Rs 1,791 crore," he wrote.
Stalin added, "In keeping with the city's spirit of innovation and progress, I am delighted to name this new flyover after GD Naidu, the 'Edison of India' and a close ideological associate of Thanthai Periyar, whose scientific contributions brought great pride to the nation."
Executed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways department, the Avinashi Road flyover was built at a cost of Rs 1,791.22 crore. Officially sanctioned in August 2020, the project runs from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters to Goldwins near Chinniyampalayam, covering the city's bustling Avinashi Road corridor. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on one of the busiest arterial routes of the city.
Speaking to TNIE, J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said, "GD Naidu is recognised for entrepreneurship, innovation, international collaboration, technical brilliance, skill development, charity, and his efforts to uplift people. His legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Coimbatore." Sathish also extended gratitude to the Chief Minister for the same.
Rajesh B Lund, president, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome the upcoming inauguration of Avinashi Road flyover by Chief Minister MK Stalin. This esteemed overbridge, which will be the longest in Tamil Nadu, has been fittingly named after the industrious GD Naidu, a proud son of Coimbatore.
This GD Naidu flyover is poised to significantly alleviate traffic congestion on Avinashi Road. The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, extends its sincere gratitude to the state government and the chief minister for their visionary leadership."