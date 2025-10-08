TN's longest flyover to be named after GD Naidu; CM to inaugurate

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that the state's longest flyover, the Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor in Coimbatore, will be named after the legendary inventor and industrialist GD Naidu, fondly known as the 'Edison of India'.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by local industrialists, entrepreneurs, activists, and city residents. Stalin is set to inaugurate the flyover on Thursday (October 9).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin recalled the project's timeline, stating that when his government assumed office, only 5% of the work had been completed. "Our Dravidian model government took charge of the 10.10 km-long flyover and swiftly completed the remaining 95% of the construction at a cost of Rs 1,791 crore," he wrote.

Stalin added, "In keeping with the city's spirit of innovation and progress, I am delighted to name this new flyover after GD Naidu, the 'Edison of India' and a close ideological associate of Thanthai Periyar, whose scientific contributions brought great pride to the nation."