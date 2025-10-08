Villagers blame solar plant work for deer deaths in TN

TENKASI: After a spotted deer died in a stray dog attack on Tuesday, the sixth this year, residents of Kallathikulam village, where a private firm allegedly felled lakhs of trees on patta land covered by Hill Areas Conservation Authority to set up a solar power plant, said loss of forest cover forced the deer to stray into the village and come under attack.

According to the residents, a Coimbatore-based firm had purchased vast tracts of patta land surrounding their village and has been preparing to build a solar power plant. "The firm felled over a lakh trees. We approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which ordered status quo. Six spotted deer have died so far in our village.

They lost their natural habitat and pasture and strayed into human habitation. Some were bitten by dogs, and one died after hitting the fence. In separate incidents, a woman died and a boy was injured when deer collided with their two-wheelers," villagers said, adding the animals have also been damaging crops.