2,075 teaching posts vacant in TN Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools

MADURAI: An RTI query has revealed that 2,075 permanent teaching positions remain vacant in Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools- institutions that primarily serve Scheduled Caste communities- across Tamil Nadu for the year 2025-26 academic year.

According to the RTI reply, a total of 5,995 teaching posts were sanctioned for these schools across the state, but only 3,920 positions have been filled, leaving 1,139 schools functioning in the state with severe staff shortages.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist C Karthick, who filed the query said, "Sadly, the staff force is very weak and will derail the objective of educational opportunities meant to foster socio-economic advancement. Classes are managed by temporary teachers who show less commitment to students."

Raghunathan (name changed), a teacher from Cuddalore, said that the shortage directly affects academic outcomes. "In Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School, Maduranthaganallur, there are about 50-60 students in Class 12, but five PG teacher posts- in biology, chemistry, commerce, English and mathematics- remain vacant. This will directly affect exam results," he said, adding that hundreds of schools face similar dire conditions.

An official from the Adi Dravidar department attributed the vacancies partly to a decline in student enrollment and migration to nearby government schools. "There is a decline in the enrollment of students in these schools due to various factors, including the migration to nearby government schools. Additionally, teacher allocation is determined based on the students strength. To address any vacancies, over 800 temporary teachers are appointed to meet the shortfall," the official said.