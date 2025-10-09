Abuse of habeas corpus jurisdiction must be curtailed: Madras HC

MADURAI: Criticising the state police for repeated ignorance of guidelines framed for dealing with ‘missing persons’ complaints, which has led to filing of habeas corpus petitions (HCP) even when there is no illegal detention, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC held that abuse of the Habeas Corpus jurisdiction needs to be curtailed.

A bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima made the observation while disposing of two habeas corpus petitions filed to trace two missing persons – a 45-year-old male auto driver from Madurai and an 18-year-old female college student of Thanjavur.

Perusing the petitions and the status report filed by the police, the judges noted that the auto driver and the student had left their homes on their own volition—the former due to matrimonial dispute and the latter due to a love affair.

The judges observed that Habeas Corpus jurisdiction is a speedy remedy which is to be invoked only exclusively in the cases of illegal detention. But, without establishing a prima facie case of illegal detention, many persons are misusing the said jurisdiction, the judges said, adding that this has been already condemned by various Constitutional Courts across the country.