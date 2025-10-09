Coimbatore hopes CM Stalin will address hazardous roads as city streets remain damaged

COIMBATORE: As Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit Coimbatore today, residents and social activists have renewed their demand for urgent restoration of the city's battered roads, many of which remain in a deplorable state despite repeated assurances and fund allocations.
During his previous visit to the city on November 9 last year, the chief minister announced several major projects, including the establishment of a jewellery park, an Information Technology Complex, and a special allocation of Rs 200 crore for road restoration works.
The funds were meant to repair the extensive road damage caused by ongoing infrastructure projects such as the 24x7 water supply scheme implemented by Suez Projects Pvt Ltd and the underground drainage (UGD) system carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.
However, nearly a year later, large portions of Coimbatore's roads remain broken. Activists allege that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has failed to ensure proper quality in its repair works, carrying out only patchwork restorations that quickly deteriorate.
"Although road works were taken up in several areas, numerous stretches are still left unattended and in a poor condition," said R Dhanasekar, a resident of Thudiyalur.
"Several accidents have occurred due to these broken roads. A police officer even lost her life recently after a mishap on a damaged stretch. This issue requires the chief minister’s immediate attention."
The problem is widespread, affecting nearly all 100 wards across the city's five zones. In localities such as Sukrawarpettai, Gandhi Park, Vadavalli, Kavundampalayam, Saibaba Colony, Thudiyalur, KNG Pudur, Vellakinar, Saravanampatti, Ganapathy, Peelamedu and Singanallur, residents complain that the roads are riddled with potholes and trenches that make daily commutes a nightmare.
S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhi Park, criticised the civic body's priorities. "No one asked for the UGD project since most houses already have bio-septic tanks and soak pits. Similarly, the 24x7 water supply project feels unnecessary when the focus should have been on maintaining basic infrastructure like roads. These projects seem more like revenue-driven initiatives than public welfare works. The chief minister should personally inspect these areas."
Following mounting complaints, the state government had earlier sanctioned an additional Rs 200 crore for road repairs, bringing the total allocation to Rs 400 crore. Yet, large portions of the city still await restoration.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that the civic body has taken up the restoration of around 3,500 damaged roads using the special funds. "Over 70% of the work has been completed, and the rest will be completed by the end of this month," he said.
He also said that a meeting with the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the progress of road repairs. "We plan to seek an additional `50 crore from the chief minister to restore roads that were left out in the previous phases," he added.