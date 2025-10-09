Coimbatore hopes CM Stalin will address hazardous roads as city streets remain damaged

COIMBATORE: As Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit Coimbatore today, residents and social activists have renewed their demand for urgent restoration of the city's battered roads, many of which remain in a deplorable state despite repeated assurances and fund allocations.

During his previous visit to the city on November 9 last year, the chief minister announced several major projects, including the establishment of a jewellery park, an Information Technology Complex, and a special allocation of Rs 200 crore for road restoration works.

The funds were meant to repair the extensive road damage caused by ongoing infrastructure projects such as the 24x7 water supply scheme implemented by Suez Projects Pvt Ltd and the underground drainage (UGD) system carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

However, nearly a year later, large portions of Coimbatore's roads remain broken. Activists allege that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has failed to ensure proper quality in its repair works, carrying out only patchwork restorations that quickly deteriorate.

"Although road works were taken up in several areas, numerous stretches are still left unattended and in a poor condition," said R Dhanasekar, a resident of Thudiyalur.

"Several accidents have occurred due to these broken roads. A police officer even lost her life recently after a mishap on a damaged stretch. This issue requires the chief minister’s immediate attention."

The problem is widespread, affecting nearly all 100 wards across the city's five zones. In localities such as Sukrawarpettai, Gandhi Park, Vadavalli, Kavundampalayam, Saibaba Colony, Thudiyalur, KNG Pudur, Vellakinar, Saravanampatti, Ganapathy, Peelamedu and Singanallur, residents complain that the roads are riddled with potholes and trenches that make daily commutes a nightmare.