Ehime Nissan to train TN technicians for jobs in Japan

CHENNAI: Ehime Nissan is set to establish an automotive technician training school in the state in partnership with Guidance Tamil Nadu, creating a new pathway for Indian workers to secure overseas employment, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

The programme will train around 100 participants over three years, combining technical instruction with Japanese language lessons. Two trainers from Ehime Nissan will oversee the training, aimed at strengthening local skills and supporting Tamil Nadu’s ambition to become a global hub for automotive manufacturing.

The initiative follows a visit by a Tamil Nadu delegation to Ehime Nissan’s training centre in Matsuyama, Japan, in July 2025, when the minister invited the company to explore skill-development opportunities in the state.

A follow-up visit by the Japanese team to Chennai in August included inspections of potential training sites, such as Central Polytechnic College and ITI Guindy, and meetings with faculty, students and officials from TN Skill Development Corporation and Guidance TN.

Local instructors in TN will lead the training, supported remotely by Japanese trainers through online modules.