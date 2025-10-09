EPS hints at possible AIADMK–TVK alliance; says Kumarapalayam rally marks ‘auspicious beginning’

DHARMAPURI: In an unmissable gesture that the AIADMK is warming up to pulling actor Vijay’s TVK into its alliance, the opposition party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, while speaking in Kumarapalayam constituency here on Wednesday, pointed to TVK flags being waved in the rally and said the people there have signalled the auspicious beginning of the alliance.

Addressing the gathering as part of his ongoing campaign across all assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the leader of the opposition said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin was reposing his faith in the alliance the ruling party headed.

“Alliance is needed, but the stronger alliance will be the one formed under the leadership of AIADMK,” he said.

Pointing to the few TVK flags in the rally, he said, “See the flags waving there. People have marked the Pillayar suzhi (the Hindu symbol written in the beginning of an endeavour to ensure success) for the alliance,” to loud cheers from the crowd.

Directing his remarks at Stalin, he further said, “The roar in Kumarapalayam is going to pierce through your ears. Your plan won’t succeed. You are dreaming by building a fort in the sky. That dream will turn a mirage.”

He also accused the DMK government of relaxing the rules for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme only for votes. “They are planning to provide KMUT to 30 lakh additional women by relaxing the rules. This is only to attract voters because of the coming elections,” Palaniswami said while speaking at a public meeting in Namakkal.