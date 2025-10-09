Gang robs road contractor of Rs 10 lakh at knifepoint in Ayanambakkam; police hunt on

CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a gang that robbed Rs 10 lakh from a road contractor at knifepoint in Ayanambakkam on Tuesday afternoon.

Four unidentified men on two motorbikes had intercepted the contractor’s car, threatened him with a knife, and fled with the money. According to police sources, the victim, Sudhakar (43), a road construction contractor from Kodambakkam, had come along with his friends Kishore and Chandrasekhar to exchange Rs 10 lakh in Rs 500 notes for smaller denominations.

He had contacted Manikandan (48) of Ayanambakkam and Thirunavukkarasu (48) of Thiruperumbudur through acquaintances for the exchange on a commission basis. When they reached Thiruverkadu, the gang confronted Sudhakar, held a knife to his neck, and escaped with the money.

Based on his complaint, the Thiruverkadu police registered a case and have begun investigations. Police sources said that the Manikandan and Thirunavukkarasu are being questioned to ascertain their role and how the gang got wind of the cash exchange. Police are also probing why Sudhakar chose not to go to a bank, and are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.