GCC employs 128 ragpickers, kin as conservancy workers under rehabilitation drive

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 128 people — identified ragpickers and their family members — as part of a rehabilitation and livelihood support initiative.
The beneficiaries have been absorbed into conservancy work under the civic body on a contract basis through a private contractor.
Earlier this year, in April, the corporation launched a special drive for identifying ragpickers at Kodungaiyur dump yard while biomining operations were under way.
Through the camp, 308 people were identified, and discussions were held regarding their rehabilitation and alternative livelihood options. To facilitate this, GCC engaged volunteers through Anna University to act as a bridge between the ragpickers and welfare agencies, ensuring effective delivery of government benefits.
The identified beneficiaries were provided with a range of services through the camp, including medical check-up, Aadhaar enrolment, family cards, voter ID registration, housing assistance, access to banking facilities, skill development training, and loans through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) for self-employment. They were also brought under the Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board and offered assistance for their children’s education, among other benefits.
Of the 308 identified, 128 — either themselves or family members — expressed willingness to join as conservancy workers under the GCC’s solid waste management operations through the private contractor, Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited.
On Wednesday, appointment orders were handed over to them for positions such as sanitary workers and battery-operated vehicle (BOV) drivers, with a monthly salary of Rs 19,786. They were also assured of various other benefits, including financial assistance in case of natural or accidental death, one casual holiday per month, bonus, PF, ESI, among others.
During the event, the workers were also provided with essential items — including tiffin carrier, water bottle, saree, and lungi — by the corporation. In addition, Chennai Enviro Company distributed shoes, hand gloves, face masks, uniforms, and caps to the beneficiaries.