GCC employs 128 ragpickers, kin as conservancy workers under rehabilitation drive

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 128 people — identified ragpickers and their family members — as part of a rehabilitation and livelihood support initiative.

The beneficiaries have been absorbed into conservancy work under the civic body on a contract basis through a private contractor.

Earlier this year, in April, the corporation launched a special drive for identifying ragpickers at Kodungaiyur dump yard while biomining operations were under way.

Through the camp, 308 people were identified, and discussions were held regarding their rehabilitation and alternative livelihood options. To facilitate this, GCC engaged volunteers through Anna University to act as a bridge between the ragpickers and welfare agencies, ensuring effective delivery of government benefits.

The identified beneficiaries were provided with a range of services through the camp, including medical check-up, Aadhaar enrolment, family cards, voter ID registration, housing assistance, access to banking facilities, skill development training, and loans through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) for self-employment. They were also brought under the Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board and offered assistance for their children’s education, among other benefits.