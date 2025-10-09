GST reforms drive economic surge in Puducherry: Vehicle sales up by 35%, FMCG by 15%

PUDUCHERRY: The Government of India’s next-generation GST reforms, which came into effect on September 22, 2025, have spurred a sharp rise in economic activity across the Union Territory, according to an analysis by the Commercial Taxes Department, Puducherry.

Data from the Transport Department reveals a significant increase in vehicle registrations—up by 35% overall compared to the corresponding period last year. Car registrations rose by 37%, while sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers increased by 35% and 38%, respectively. Goods vehicle registrations saw the highest jump at 53%, followed by buses at 50%.

A similar upward trend was recorded in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. Reports from major departmental stores indicate a 15% increase in sales across a representative basket of goods. Among individual products, hair oil sales grew by 48%, ghee by 49%, and toothpaste by 10%, reflecting renewed consumer confidence and higher spending following the tax reforms.