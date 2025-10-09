Leopard that killed three pet dogs remains elusive in Nilgiris; forest officials step up capture efforts

NILGIRIS: Despite fixing a cage to capture a leopard that allegedly killed three pet dogs, the big cat has remained elusive over the past few days.

Initially, the Nilgiris forest division officials fixed a cage to capture the big cat at Glenrock, along with a camera trap, as the residents reported that it had killed two pet dogs.

After two days, the animal moved to Vandisolai area and killed another pet dog. Following this, the staff shifted the cage and two camera traps to Vandisolai on Tuesday. A live goat has been tied inside the cage to lure the leopard.

Officials said pet dogs were targeted as they were sleeping and roaming within the premises of their houses, while stray dogs managed to escape.

“Once every three days, a leopard is killing pet dogs. We suspect that the leopard is consuming one dog for two days and returning to hunt another on the third day. Due to the leopard’s movement, we have instructed private school authorities to allow the students to go as a group and not alone after school hours in the evening,” said an official of the Nilgiris forest division.

To prevent human-leopard conflict, instructions have been given to the residents and tourists in Glenrock, Gardenmand and Pudumand to avoid venturing out at night.