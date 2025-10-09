Madurai mayor's husband gets bail in Corporation tax scam case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to P Ponvasanth (49), husband of Madurai Mayor Indrani, in the Madurai Corporation property tax scam case.

According to the prosecution, Ponvasanth and the other accused had misused their powers and reduced the property tax valuation of nearly 150 buildings in the city, which resulted in the loss of several crores to the civic body.

The fraud came to light during an audit, following which the then corporation commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, lodged a complaint with the city police in September last year, seeking an investigation.

The City Crime Branch police registered a case in this regard in June this year, and over 20 people have been arrested in the case so far. Ponvasanth was also arrested on August 12 and has been in judicial custody since then.