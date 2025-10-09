Medical aspirant, parents held for forging NEET mark sheet in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 19-year-old girl and her parents who tried to secure admission in the government Dindigul Medical College Hospital using forged NEET mark sheet and counselling certificate, were arrested by the district crime branch (DCB) police on Tuesday evening.

The suspects have been identified as C Karunya Sridharshini (19), her father Chockanathan (55) and mother Murugeshwari (50). Police said Sridharshini studied Class 12 in a private school and wanted to pursue MBBS. She scored 228 marks in NEET, which was not enough to secure an MBBS seat during counselling.

Upset over this, the family created a fake NEET mark sheet showing her score as 456 marks. Also, they created a fake counselling order for her admission in Dindigul Medical College Hospital and presented it to the college authorities on September 20.

Since her name did not figure in the selection list, authorities suspected foul play and did not give her admission. Further, they sent her documents to Chennai for verification which revealed that they were fake. Based on a complaint, a case was registered on October 6 under relevant sections of the BNS. The three were arrested on October 7 and remanded in judicial custody.