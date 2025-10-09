Mentally unstable man tied to tree on suspicion in Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: Receiving a call from villagers alerting them about a suspicious outsider, Ambalur police rushed to Chinna Mottur village near Vaniyambadi on Tuesday, where residents had tied a 45-year-old man from West Bengal to a tree before informing the authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, a police personnel from Ambalur said, “As I didn’t know Hindi, I called an ex-serviceman to speak to him. He was not answering our questions properly. He mentioned his name, his father’s name, and that he is from West Bengal but does not know his village name. The way he talks suggests that he is mentally unstable.”

Police identified the man as Rangeela Ram, son of Harihara Ram. According to them, he claimed to have walked all the way from Tiruppur.

“He has minor injuries, is sleep-deprived, and hungry,” said the officer, adding that food was provided to him and that he was admitted to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital.

“The further course of action will be decided by higher officials,” the officer added.

Police also clarified that allegations circulating on social media claiming the man had attempted to kidnap a child, and that residents had assaulted him for it, were false.