Nagamalai hillock in Erode notified as Tamil Nadu’s fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site

CHENNAI: The state government has notified Nagamalai hillock in Erode district as a Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) under Section 37(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The declaration, issued through a Government Order by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, marks the recognition of Nagamalai as a site of exceptional biological richness and heritage value — the fourth such site in Tamil Nadu.

Spread over 32.22 hectares in Elathur town panchayat of Nambiyur taluk, the hillock comprises a mosaic of dry deciduous, thorny and scrub forests interspersed with grasslands, supporting a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It also holds cultural significance as part of traditional worship practices in the region.

According to the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, which proposed the notification, the site hosts 138 plant species across 48 families, 118 bird species (including 30 migratory ones), seven mammals, 11 reptiles, five spiders and 71 insects. Notable birds include the Greater spotted eagle, Pallid harrier, and Bonelli’s eagle — all considered flagship raptors of conservation significance.

Deepak Venkatachalam, founder of Suzhal Arivom, who was part of the team that proposed the site, told TNIE that Bonelli’s eagle has been seen here for the past 10 years. Beyond its biodiversity, the hillock carries archaeological and historical value. Evidence of Iron Age cairn circles, rock shelters, and ancient artefacts indicates prehistoric human activity in the region. A 700-year-old stone sculpture of Hanuman points to the site’s long-standing spiritual and heritage value.