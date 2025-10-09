No toxic syrups linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh found in Tiruchy, say officials

TIRUCHY: In the wake of the recent deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the consumption of a cough syrup, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department (TNDCD) has intensified inspections across Tiruchy for circulation of such contaminated products.

As of Wednesday, no trace of Coldrif, blamed majorly for the deaths in MP, or other syrups Relife and Respifresh TR which are under the radar, has been found in Tiruchy, officials said.

Following alerts from the Madhya Pradesh drug regulatory authority, the TNDCD on Tuesday issued a public warning against the purchase, sale and consumption of Relife (manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd) and Respifresh TR (by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd).

Like with Coldrif manufactured by TN-based Sresan Pharma, both the drugs were also found contaminated with diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical that can cause acute kidney failure and death.

"We found no evidence of Coldrif or the other adulterated syrups in Tiruchy. All hospital pharmacies, medical stores, distributors, over 50 wholesale suppliers, and the three cough syrup manufacturers in the district were alerted to check their stocks and report immediately," said a senior drugs control department official.

Authorities have also stepped up surveillance at the three operational cough syrup units in the district while two others remain non-functional. There is no presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol (EG) in these units, as the use of such toxic substances is strictly prohibited in pharmaceutical production, officials said.