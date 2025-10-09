Residents demand bridge across flooded canal in Meenur Kollaimedu

VELLORE: It has been three days since the children of Meenur Kollaimedu village in Gudiyatham block attended school — not because they are unwilling or have failed to complete their homework, but because the canal they must cross to reach school has become dangerously swollen.

Continuous rainfall in Andhra Pradesh over the past few days and the release of surplus water from the nearby Mordhana dam have raised the water level in the Koundinya river, which feeds the canal. Residents said the water level at the crossing point has now exceeded 50 feet.

Frustrated after repeated road blockades and petitions to officials yielded no result, over 100 residents entered the canal on Tuesday evening and staged a protest demanding that a bridge be constructed across the river between Jangalapalli and Meenur Kollaimedu. They also warned that they would boycott future elections if their demand was not met.

Over 600 families from Meenur Kollaimedu, Agraharam, Srirampalayam, and Mariyamman Patti rely on this canal crossing to reach Gudiyatham town.

P Gandhi, a resident of Meenur Kollaimedu, said this has been a recurring issue during every rainy season. “When it rains, the water level in the canal rises, making it dangerous to cross. During heavy rains, children miss school. Parents carry their small children on their shoulders to cross the canal. Later, when the water flow reduces, we place stones and mud to make it usable temporarily. We use the same route to reach the Gudiyatham hospital as well. If the water rises further, we are forced to take an alternate route, which is about a 20 km detour,” he said.