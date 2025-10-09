Residents fall sick after human feces found in drinking water in TN SC village; 14-year-old boy allegedly responsible

MADURAI: Residents belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Amachiyapuram villager under Karupatti panchayat alleged that human feces was mixed in the drinking water stored in the village’s overhead tank (OHT). A preliminary inquiry revealed that the act was allegedly committed by a 14-year-old boy from the same village.

According to sources, the incident came to light after several villagers developed health issues and noticed a foul odour in the water on Monday. Following complaints, panchayat officials and the police conducted an inquiry.

Residents in their complaint said that for the past two days, several people in the village have been suffering from fever and vomiting. They stopped using the OHT water on Monday after noticing human feces in it. The villagers have urged the authorities to conduct a medical camp to assess and address their health concerns.

Speaking to TNIE, district collector K J Praveen Kumar said that, the act appears to have been committed by a 14-year-old boy from the same village.