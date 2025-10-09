SC cites glaring lapses in probe to acquit Dashwanth in 2017 rape-murder case

CHENNAI: Acquitting the 2017 rape-case convict S Dashwanth on Wednesday, the Supreme Court cited that the prosecution failed “miserably” in proving any of the four vital contentions on which the entire edifice of the case was based.

The contentions included last-seen-together theory, suspicious movement of the accused captured by the CCTV of a temple nearby, confessional statement, and the forensic reports.

The court also pointed out fundamental denial of fair trial, and raised doubts of confession statements being manipulated and recoveries and evidence being fabricated.

It further found “grave” constitutional and procedural lapses, including absence of defence counsel during framing of charges, and delivery of conviction and sentencing on the same day, which violated fundamental rights of right to life and rights of arrested persons. The apex court found the prosecution’s last-seen theory fabricated, and noted prosecution witness Murugan’s delayed and “unnatural” disclosure two months after the incident.

His failure to alert police or the victim’s family about the information he possessed even when Dashwanth was actively involved in the search for the child until the latter was arrested showed manipulation by the investigating officer to bolster an otherwise weak case, the court observed.

The forensic evidence were found to be unreliable due to broken chain of custody, delayed sample collection, lack of sealing proof, and serious doubts over DNA integrity and recovery authenticity.