Sri Lankan Navy arrests 47 fishermen, five boats for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy caught 4 mechanised fishing boats and arrested a total of 30 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing on Wednesday late night hours.
One more boat carrying 17 fishermen from Karaikal was caught near deft island in the Wee hours of Thursday. This marks the first arrest in nearly two months, earlier on August 09 about 7 Fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested for IMBL violation by the Sri Lankan navy.
Fisheries official from Rameswaram said that On Wednesday morning, a total of 339 mechanised fishing boats ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing jetty for regular fishing operations. Of these, four mechanised fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-378, 200, 748, and 1002, along with 30 fishermen onboard, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.
According to preliminary information shared by local fisheries officials, the arrested fishermen were detained while fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar.
Sources said that the detained fishermen and their boats were taken to the Mannar naval base. The arrested fishermen are to be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officials on Thursday morning. After producing the fishermen in court, the arrested fishermen were lodged at Vavuniya prison in Sri Lanka.
In a subsequent operation, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested another mechanised boat with 17 fishermen hailing from Karaikal near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) in the western sea area, accusing them of crossing the maritime boundary in the wee hours. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further inquiry.
With these arrests, a total of five boats and 47 fishermen have been detained within a single day, which is notable one of the highest number of Fishermen arrested on a single day this year.
Fishermen associations from Rameswaram have condemned the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. They urged the union government to take action towards releasing all the fishermen who were arrested by the SL navy and also retrieving the confiscated Indian fishing boats.
Speaking to TNIE, P Jesu Raja, president of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association pointing out that one boat consists of 17 Fishermen caught near deft island hail from Karaikal area, they are using High HP engines to fish illegally in Rameswaram fishermen fishing area.
They alleged that the fishermen from Karaikal often operate near the international waters between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar and are reportedly damaging the nets of Sri Lankan fishermen incidents that he said have led to repeated arrests of Indian fishermen.
Representatives from fishermen associations are planning to meet their counterparts in Karaikal to discuss the issue and urge them to avoid entering the fishing zones of Rameswaram fishermen.