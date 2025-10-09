Sri Lankan Navy arrests 47 fishermen, five boats for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy caught 4 mechanised fishing boats and arrested a total of 30 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing on Wednesday late night hours.

One more boat carrying 17 fishermen from Karaikal was caught near deft island in the Wee hours of Thursday. This marks the first arrest in nearly two months, earlier on August 09 about 7 Fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested for IMBL violation by the Sri Lankan navy.

Fisheries official from Rameswaram said that On Wednesday morning, a total of 339 mechanised fishing boats ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing jetty for regular fishing operations. Of these, four mechanised fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-378, 200, 748, and 1002, along with 30 fishermen onboard, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to preliminary information shared by local fisheries officials, the arrested fishermen were detained while fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar.

Sources said that the detained fishermen and their boats were taken to the Mannar naval base. The arrested fishermen are to be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officials on Thursday morning. After producing the fishermen in court, the arrested fishermen were lodged at Vavuniya prison in Sri Lanka.

In a subsequent operation, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested another mechanised boat with 17 fishermen hailing from Karaikal near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) in the western sea area, accusing them of crossing the maritime boundary in the wee hours. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further inquiry.